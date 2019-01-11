Greece leapfrogs Ireland to have highest interest rates in euro zone

Homeowners in the Republic paid the second highest rate of interest in the euro zone for mortgages in November after being surpassed by Greece having held the top spot for some time.

The increase in Greece saw it leap frog Ireland into first place, with interest rates here standing at 3.04 per cent compared to an average rate of 1.79 per cent across the euro zone.

The difference between interest rates means an Irish consumer with a €200,000 mortgage is paying about €250 more every month than their euro zone peers, according to Brendan Burgess of the consumer forum Askaboutmoney.com.

In the three months to the end of November, 68 per cent of new agreements were on a fixed rate mortgage, lower than the average across the currency bloc. The average fixed rate in Ireland was 3.02 per cent.

Variable mortgages had a weighted average rate of 3.28 per cent in the period, up slightly on October.

“The vast majority of people pay their mortgage even if they have to struggle to do so. They are paying not only their own mortgage, but they are also paying the mortgage for those who haven’t made a mortgage payment in years,” said Mr Burgess.

“Those politicians and debt campaigners who call for a ban on home repossessions and who threaten to protest outside every eviction should realise that their irresponsible behaviour is imposing an additional cost of about €3,000 a year on responsible borrowers.”

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi has previously said Ireland’s high interest rate compared to euro zone peers is down to the fact the State has a “quasi-monopoly” banking market that is “not competitive”.

Although mortgage interest rates were high, those on deposits remained low in November at 0.04 per cent. That figure represent a decline of 0.03 per cent in 12 months. While equivalent euro area rates declined at a higher rate, they stood at 0.33 per cent.

In the year to the end of November, there was a 22 per cent increase in the value of mortgage agreements to €7.7 billion.