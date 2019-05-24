Corporate tax reform, Bord Gais energy plans and Huawei isolated but undaunted

In a major speech on Ireland’s approach to the corporate tax reform programme being led by the OECD, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe expressed serious reservations over separate proposals supported by some countries to introduce a minimum effective corporate tax rate. Peter Hamilton reports.

Gayle Killilea was advised to sell the Shrewsbury Road property bought for her by Sean Dunne in 2005, and leave Ireland, in part to benefit from tax advantages incurred by selling the property at a loss, a court in Connecticut heard on Thursday.

Bord Gáis Energy may build a second power plant to cash in on the Republic’s growing appetite for electricity. In an interview with The Irish Times on Thursday, its managing director, Catherine O’Kelly tells Barry O’Halloran that the demand for electricity is increasing as the economy expands and multinationals build new data centres close to cities such as Dublin and Galway.

Women may continue to make major strides in the workplace, but new figures from the CSO show that gender imbalance remains at the heart of Irish business. The survey reveals that women occupied only 28 per cent of senior executive roles compared with 72 per cent for men. And the more senior you go, the fewer the women.

Property investor Hibernia Reit hopes to begin talks with South Dublin County Council shortly on rezoning land for which it paid nearly €30 million last year at Newlands Cross from the Irish Rugby Football Union. The council rejected pleas to rezone it from agricultural use to allow residential building there.

In this week’s Agenda feature, Peter Goff in Beijing writes that the US blacklisting of Huawei leaves the tech giant isolated but undaunted.

Finally, congratulations to Roisin Hennerty, managing director of Ornua Global Foods Division, who oversees a portfolio of brands sold in more than 100 countries. She has been named The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for April, an award run in association with KPMG.

