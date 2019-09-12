American Chamber of Commerce calls for lower taxes – no surprise there then

Business group notes difficulty attracting high-paid executives – Sarp proves otherwise

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has dashed hopes for major tax cuts. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has dashed hopes for major tax cuts. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty

 

At lunchtime on Wednesday the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland published its pre-budget submission calling on the Government to prioritise income tax cuts in the budget despite the threat of Brexit.

Just two hours later, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made it clear on the steps of Government Buildings that Budget 2020 would be framed in the context of a no-deal Brexit, dashing hopes for major tax cuts.

In any event, with budgetary headroom of just €700 million, a giveaway budget was never on the cards.

The chamber’s call for cuts in personal taxes is not a new one nor is it surprising. Its membership is predominantly made up of multinational employers, who divert considerable resources each year to finding ways to (legally) minimise their tax bills.

“A competitive personal tax regime is an important deciding factor for global talent who can choose where they wish to locate to develop their career,” the chamber argued, adding that its members continue to cite high marginal income tax rate as a “dissuasive factor”in attracting and retaining staff.

Sarp

Our rising population – driven by immigration – and data around the use of the Special Assignee Relief Programme (Sarp) incentive programme are evidence to the contrary.

Four individuals saved €1 million each or more in their tax bills in 2016, according to Revenue figures on Sarp, which was introduced in 2012 as a means of attracting senior executives here.

It provides a relief of 30 per cent on all income above €75,000 with €18 million in tax foregone to the exchequer in 2016. The scheme is due to close in 2020 and not surprisingly the American Chamber wants it extended, and has urged the Government to carry out an assessment as to whether the “threshold of €75,000 renders the Irish regime uncompetitive by comparison with other countries”.

With tens of thousands of jobs in the Irish economy potentially at risk from a no-deal Brexit, it’s hard to imagine Paschal Donohoe prioritising the needs of well-paid foreign executives over those at the other end of the pay spectrum.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.