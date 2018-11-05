Dalata’s €700m refinancing, Web Summit claims, and ICG’s plans for duty free

Dalata, the largest hotel group in the State, has agreed a deal to raise up to €700 million in debt funding from an consortium of six banks, which will be used for to refinance debt and expand the business. Mark Paul reports.

On the eve of this year’s Web Summit, Enterprise Ireland moved swiftly to reject claims by the event’s founder Paddy Cosgrave that the State agency had asked client companies not to attend the Lisbon conference. Charlie Taylor has the details.

With the UK’s exit from the EU just months away, Irish Continental Group has set aside space for a post-Brexit duty-free shop on its new passenger ferry to Holyhead in Wales. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Companies throughout the world are to be challenged to reveal annually the full extent of their greenhouse gas emissions at the launch of a new initiative in Dublin this week. Kevin O’Sullivan has all of the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns argues that November would be a better month in which to publish the budget, given the importance of October in terms of tax reporting.

