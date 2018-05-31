Newry construction group behind MJM buys Antrim glass firm

The Newry group which owns Mivan and MJM has expanded its growing portfolio of businesses in the North with the acquisition of a specialist Co Antrim architectural glass company in an undisclosed deal.

The McConville family, which control Mivan and MJM, acquired Topglass from its founder and owner James O’Kane in an estimated “multi-million pound deal”.

It is the latest major investment project for the Rathfriland based entrepreneur, Brian McConville, who first founded MJM 35 years ago.

The group provides specialist interior fit out, refit and new build services to the marine, commercial and private sectors and the family portfolio of businesses

includes retail, commercial, aviation and residential developments across Northern Ireland.

MJM is currently involved in an estimated £50 million (€57 milllion) cruise ship refit project at Harland and Wolff which Mr McConville believes has the potential to breathe new life into the North’s historic shipbuilding industry.

Meanwhile Topglass, which has a workforce of 30, provides architectural and specialist glass solutions for both the commercial and domestic market.

It has been a long standing supplier to the MJM Group and Mr McConville said on Thursday he was delighted with the acquistion.

“We have an existing relationship with Topglass which goes back many years. There are real synergies between Topglass and the other businesses in the group and we know that we can bring long term sustainable growth to the business for many years to come,” he added.