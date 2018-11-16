Housebuilder Entekra opens new headquarters in Monaghan

Entekra, which earlier this year announced plans to hire an additional 100 people, has officially opened new headquarters in Monaghan.

The company, which was founded in 2015, is a design, engineering and manufacturing group that provides off-site framing for both residential and commercial construction. In addition to its base in Monaghan, Entekra also has operations in Ripon, California, where it operates a manufacturing plant.

Entekra, which is led by Gerard McCaughey, who previously founded Century Homes, announced a $55 million investment led by Louisiana-Pacific earlier this year. It also announced plans to create 500 jobs in the US after securing a tax credit from the State of California to build a fully integrated offsite solutions (FIOSS) factory in Modesto. The facility will enable the company to produce 3,000 homes a year within two years.

“The opening of this wonderful facility allows Entekra to grow and expand our staffing levels in Ireland to cater for the overwhelming demand being generated for our product in the US market,” said Mr McCaughey.

To date the company has delivered a number of pilot houses to many of the top 10 builders in the USA, and on the back of these schemes, has won orders for delivery of product to full scale housing developments in the Northern California market.