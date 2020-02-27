Grafton Group sees revenues rise in 2019 on strong Irish, Netherlands growth

Revenue at Grafton Group rose in 2019 as strong growth in the Irish merchanting business helped offset the shadow cast by Brexit in the UK.

The company said revenue in continuing operations was up 3 per cent to £2.7 billion, representing 2.9 per cent growth in constant currency.

Operating profit in continuing operations rose 4 per cent over the year to £194.3 million. Cash flow from operations was £219.1 million, up from £209.2 million in 2018, with Grafton recording net cash of £7.8 million at the end of 2019. The company said it would increase its total dividend by 6 per cent to 19.00p.

The Irish merchanting business saw an increase of 6.4 per cent in revenue over the year on a constant currency basis, continuing the trend seen over the past five years. However, the growth rate has slowed, Grafton said, with households more cautious of a weaker international outlook.

There was also significant growth in profitability in its Netherlands business. The company acquired Polvo in July, increasing its scale in the market.

That helped offset softer trading in the UK merchanting business, which saw a more challenging second half as the economy weakened.

“2019 saw growth in revenue, profitability and earnings per share alongside continuing progress in evolving and re-shaping our businesses to enhance our value proposition to our customers and drive sustainable growth for our shareholders,” said Gavin Slark, Grafton chief executive. “Strong organic growth in our merchanting and retailing operations in Ireland and in the profitability of our Netherlands operations helped offset a challenging year in the UK due to political and economic uncertainty.”

The year also saw the successful disposal of Plumbase and Grafton’s Belgian merchanting business.

Looking ahead to 2020, Mr Slark said the company expected “continuing but moderating growth” in Ireland and the Netherlands. In the UK, reduced uncertainty could lead to some uplift, but Grafton was remaining cautious about the speed of any recovery.

“Given the strength of our brands we look forward to another year of progress for Grafton and with a strong balance sheet and rigorous financial discipline we are well placed to capitalise on growth opportunities,” Mr Slark said.