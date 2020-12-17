Boardroom shuffle for Kingspan as Peter Wilson to retire

Insulation manufacturer Kingspan said the managing director of its insulation boards business Peter Wilson will retire at the end of the year.

Mr Wilson will also step down from his position on the board. Kingspan said the decision reflected Mr Wilson’s view that it was the right time to hand over to new leadership of the division.

Kingspan has appointed Alan Lawlor as the new divisional manager for the insulation boards division with responsibility for its global activities. Mr Lawlor is chief financial officer of the insulation boards division and managing director of the southern Europe insulation business.

The building materials group has also appointed Jim Carolan as group head of compliance and certification, a newly created role that will report directly to the chief executive.

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh this week warned staff that rebuilding trust will take time following damaging revelations about the Irish insulation manufacturer at an inquiry into the Grenfell tower block fire in London that killed 72 people.

Kooltherm

Kingspan’s Kooltherm K15 insulation product made up around 5 per cent of the insulation used in the tower. The company only discovered afterwards that K15 had been used on Grenfell and has said that it did not recommend its use on the tower.

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower tragedy heard that, some years previously, Kingspan relied on results from flawed safety tests to market the K15 insulation product.