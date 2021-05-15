Bartra to lodge plans for €400m O’Devaney Gardens scheme

Richard’s Barrett’s property development group, Bartra, will lodge long-anticipated plans for the €400 million redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens in Dublin next week.

A published planning notice submitted by the company confirms that the “fast track” scheme is to comprise 1,047 residential units across 10 apartment blocks. One of the blocks will be 14 storeys in height, with two others rising to 12 storeys.

Bartra’s strategic planning director, Hazel Jones, confirmed on Friday the plan would be lodged next week.

Community spaces

She said the development would also include “two new parks, dedicated cultural and community spaces, shops, cafes and a creche”.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) plan follows Bartra reaching a deal with Dublin City Council over the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens.

The deal was approved after Bartra offered to sell a percentage of the homes to the council for a cost rental scheme.

A spokesman for Dublin City Council stated on Friday that the breakdown of the housing would be 30 per cent social, 20 per cent affordable and 50 per cent private.

Cost rental component

He stated: “It is also intended that at least 50 per cent of the private units will be developed for cost rental.”

O’Devaney Gardens was built in the 1950s and had 278 flats accommodating more than 1,000 people. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The appeals board is expected to make a decision on the Bartra SHD plan in September.

O’Devaney Gardens, located close to the Phoenix Park in Dublin, was built in the 1950s and was made up of 278 flats accommodating more than 1,000 people. The council began moving tenants out about 17 years ago in preparation for the scheme’s demolition.