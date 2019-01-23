Average salary of Dublin docklands tenant rose to €117,095 in 2018

The average salary of tenants living in Dublin’s docklands rose to €117,095 last year, more than double what it was three years ago as the rental market in the city’s central business district continued to heat up.

Data from Owen Reilly, a docklands-based real estate agency, shows that three-bedroom apartments in the area recorded the most significant percentage rise last year, asking 12 per cent more than in 2017. The average rental price stood at €4,166.

For one-bedroom apartments the rise was relatively similar, up 11 per cent on 2017 to €1,850 a month. Two-bedroom apartments had a more muted percentage increase, rising by 2.6 per cent to €2,471 per month.

The rental figures quoted by Mr Reilly are solely market rents and relate to new or substantially refurbished properties, which are not subject to the Government’s 4 per cent rent pressure zone cap.

For properties not subject to the cap, average rent inflation in the area reached 8.7 per cent last year.

With average rents at €2,392 in the third quarter of last year, the Docklands area was considerably higher than both the national average (€1,334) and the Dublin average (€1,915).

With significant employment opportunities in the area - primarily in the technology sector – just 19 per cent of tenants were Irish.

Slowdown

In terms of the sales market, Mr Reilly noted that there was a “notable slowdown in price growth”, while market dynamics shifted at the beginning of the summer with a “significant increase in supply”.

Supply rose 41 per cent compared with 2017 in the area and selling times increased to an average of 7.4 weeks.

The average asking price was €531,595 and the average selling price ended around 2.3 per cent higher. While build-to-rent is taking off in the area, 47 per cent of buyers last year were owner occupiers while cash was used to buy in three quarters of the transactions. The majority of sellers were landlords leaving the market, Mr Reilly said.

“I believe we are finally beginning to see a more normal, sustainable market emerge, after two decades of either very steep growth or very sharp corrections coupled with oversupply or lack of supply,” Mr Reilly concluded.