Well-connected Dublin 4 block to rent at €250k per annum

Companies looking for the combination of a distinctive office premises and an attractive location within close proximity to Dublin’s central business district will be interested in a property that has come to the letting market in Sandymount.

Dating from 1901, the former tram depot building has been extensively restored throughout and converted for office use. In terms of its exterior, the Tram Shed, as it is now known, is an eye-catching building with an attractive cut-stone facade and exposed original roof trusses providing a striking feature on the inside. The office accommodation extends to 8,434sq ft and is arranged over two floors comprising a mix of open plan and glazed cellular offices together with other ancillary accommodation. The property benefits from onsite car parking as well as ample street parking on Gilford Road.

In terms of its location, Sandymount village is only an eight-minute walk while Sandymount Strand is situated within even-closer proximity.

Dart station

Transport links to Dublin city centre are excellent with Sandymount Dart station just an 11-minute walk. The location is well-served by Dublin Bus, with stops for routes 1 and 47 just around the corner from the subject property.

Siobhan Convery, director at letting agent Harvey, says: “The Tram Shed is a very special type of office building with its quirky aesthetics and proximity to a great variety of amenities. Sandymount Strand is right on its door step and Sandymount village very close by, making the Tram Shed an excellent choice for the discerning office occupier.”

The Tram Shed is being offered on a new medium- to long-term lease at a quoting annual rent of € 250,000 (exclusive).