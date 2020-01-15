Naas lands with full planning for 385 houses guiding €12m

Developers looking to take advantage of the strong demand for affordable and well-located new homes within Dublin’s commuter belt will be interested in a substantial residential site in Naas, Co Kildare, which has been brought to the market at a guide price of €12 million.

Located adjacent to Naas Racecourse on the Blessington Road, the lands extend to 49.27 acres and are being offered for sale by agent Knight Frank with full planning permission for 385 houses. The site is being sold on the instruction of statutory receiver George Maloney of RSM Ireland.

Planning permission for the proposed residential scheme was granted by An Bord Pleanála on February 15th, 2017. Under the terms of this consent (15/1060 - PL09.247411), the prospective purchaser will be in a position to proceed with the immediate delivery of 118 houses. A further 267 houses and a new neighbourhood centre are provided for in phases two to five of the scheme. In order for works to commence on these four phases, a contract for the construction of the link distributor road from Blessington Road to Dublin Road must be signed by the planning authority or as otherwise agreed with the planning authority.

In terms of its location and accessibility, the subject site is 1km east of Naas town centre and 6km from exit 9 of the M7 motorway and the N7 national road. Both Sallins and Naas train station are situated within 3.5km of the site providing regular direct train services to Dublin city centre (Sallins – Dublin Heuston >20 minutes).

Range of schools

Naas itself is firmly established as both a commuter town and provincial centre with a population of over 21,000. Naas General Hospital is located in the town together with a range of schools including Holy Child National School, Naas Community National School, Meánscoil Iognáid Rís, Piper’s Hill College and St Corban’s Boys’ National School.

The town also offers a wide range of recreational amenities and the site is positioned directly opposite Craddockstown Golf Club and next to Naas Racecourse. Other local attractions include Palmerstown House Estate and the Wicklow Mountains national park which is located within a short drive.

Further information on the subject site can be obtained from the sale dataroom at www.naasdevelopmentsite.com or by phoning Finín O’Driscoll at Knight Frank on 01-634 2466.