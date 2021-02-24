Meath site zoned for residential and retail guiding at €2.5m

Joint agents CBRE and Bannon are guiding a price of €2.5 million for lands zoned for the development of retail and residential in the commuter town of Dunboyne, Co Meath.

The subject site extends to 3.54 acres and is located at the centre of the town, to the rear of St Peter and Paul’s church and immediately adjacent to the new SuperValu development. Dunboyne train station is situated 1km from the property. The front section of the site is currently in use as a car park, while the rear section is under grass.

The site is located in an area zoned “B1 town/village centre” under the draft Meath County Development Plan 2020-2026. It is also identified as a “retail opportunity site” OS 1, under which additional retail development for the town could be accommodated. Residential development is also permitted under the current zoning objective.

Dunboyne is a well-established residential location, with an abundance of amenities including sports clubs, shops, cafes and restaurants. There are several schools in the town, including Dunboyne Primary School, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg and St Peter’s College secondary school.

There are a number of employment hubs located within close proximity to the town, including Dunboyne Business Park, the IBM campus in Mulhuddart, Blanchardstown and Damastown Industrial Park, MSD and Facebook Clonee.

Dublin city centre is located just 18km from Dunboyne and is readily accessible via the M3 motorway. In terms of public transport, Dunboyne train station offers a regular service to Dublin each day, with a travel time of about 30 minutes to the Dublin Docklands station. There are also in excess of 30 Dublin Bus services per day.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE’s development land division says: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a development site in one of Meath’s most desirable residential locations. The subject site has terrific development potential, subject to planning permission, and should appeal to a wide pool of purchasers.”

Niall Brereton, director at Bannon, adds: “Dunboyne has been identified as a strategic development area within the Dublin Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan. Given the central location of these lands, they offer undoubted potential to develop a mixed-use scheme, subject to planning permission.”