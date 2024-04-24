Mullingar land with full planning in place for 207 homes guiding at €4.5m

Developers and investors looking for large-scale “shovel-ready” residential opportunities in areas of proven demand will be interested in the sale of a 6.37-hectare (15.7-acre) holding at Rathgowan in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. The site has full planning permission for 207 new homes and is being offered to the market by agent Savills on behalf of Davy Select Properties Ltd (DSPL) at a guide price of €4.5 million.

Planning for the Rathgowan strategic housing development (SHD) was granted on September 15th, 2023. The approved development consists of 207 units comprising a mix of 102 two-storey houses, 86 two- and three-bedroom duplexes, and 19 one and two-bedroom apartments. The houses and duplexes are to the north and west of the site entrance, while the apartment block and a creche are in the eastern portion of the site.

Access to the proposed development is through the existing estate at Rathgowan Wood and Rathgowan Park with pedestrian and bicycle access to the north off the R393. Vehicular access to the proposed development is via the internal access road within Rathgowan Park, which is directly connected to the R394.

Rathgowan is within a short walking distance of the Midland Regional Hospital and Mullingar town centre. Mullingar train station provides a direct link to Connolly Station in Dublin city centre. The N4 (exit 17) is a five-minutes drive away and offers access to Dublin in just over an hour. Mullingar is served by a number of bus routes connecting it to a range of destinations across the country.

Karl Lynch, who is handling the sale on behalf of Savills says: “This is a ready-to-site in a proven location which is currently experiencing an undersupply of new housing stock. The ability to get on site straight away along with the recent announcement of the extension of the development-levy waiver will make Rathgowan appealing to a wide range of buyers.”