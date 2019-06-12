Iconic Offices promises 5-star luxury at its latest workspace

Flexible workspace provider Iconic Offices is promising office accommodation “akin to a boutique five-star hotel” at its latest location in Dublin city centre.

The company has invested some €3.5 million on the design and fit-out of the Lennox Building in preparation for its opening this August. The building will be Iconic Offices’ 16th location in Dublin’s central business district (CBD).

The property briefly comprises 27,000sq ft of Grade A office space distributed across five floors, complemented by a 2,000sq ft rooftop terrace offering expansive views of Dublin city centre and beyond.

Other facilities planned for the premises include a modern conference centre (subject to planning permission) with large multifunction event spaces, meeting rooms, break-out spaces, onsite catering and a dedicated Iconic events support team. There are also plans for a new restaurant on the building’s ground floor, which will be operated by Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s Press Up Entertainment Group.

The building will be capable of accommodating the requirements of everyone from individual freelancers to teams of up to 350 workers, with space available for rent on flexible terms from one month upwards.

Building certification

In a new departure for the Irish office market, Iconic Offices is pursuing the Well v2 building certification at the Lennox. Well v2 is acknowledged as the world’s first building standard that focuses specifically on advancing the health and wellness experience for occupiers, with the aim of creating spaces where people are happier, healthier and more productive.

The Lennox Building occupies a prime position in Portobello and is located within close proximity of the established office districts of Harcourt Street and Hatch Street, while Camden Street and Wexford Street are just a short stroll northwards, along with the shopping district of Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green.

The property’s developer, Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount and its partners, Core Capital, recently secured €27 million from its sale to a fund managed by Swiss Life Asset Managers.