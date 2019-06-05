Harris Group’s 16.4 acre Naas Road complex comes to the letting market

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been appointed by the State’s largest truck importer, the Harris Group, to let its complex on Dublin’s Naas Road.

Comprising three buildings totalling 23,931sq m (257,593sq ft) on a landmark 16.4 acre site, the complex is located at a high-profile, corner position with 300m frontage to the Naas Road and 500m frontage to Nangor Road.

The letting comes as the Harris Group prepares to shortly relocate its entire assembly, distribution, after-sales and administration operations to Coca Cola’s former Naas Road bottling plant. Located on a site of 24.3 acres, the complex has undergone a major refurbishment and conversion in order to accommodate a new state-of-the-art commercial vehicle showroom.

In terms of the Harris Group’s existing premises, the letting agent has already agreed lease terms for Building 1, comprising 875sq m (9,419sq ft), while discussions are ongoing in relation to both Building 2 and Building 3.

Among the complex’s key attractions are its substantial yard space, expansive industrial halls, large power capacity, and the comprehensive 24/7 static guard and CCTV security which will be retained.

Building 2 is a bright, modern assembly/workshop comprising 4,631sq m (49,844sq ft) that would also suit warehousing and transport. It has 20 ground-level loading doors on three sides of the building, eight gantry cranes and extensive yard space. Ancillary space includes offices, a canteen and WCs. The building could accommodate a number of dock levellers if required.

Building 3 comprises 18,424sq m (198,316sq ft) of various industrial and assembly areas with ancillary offices, yard space and car parking. Kevin McHugh of Harvey is offering this building in sections from 8,075sq m (86,920sq ft) down to 606sq m (6,519sq ft) that would suit a variety of industrial and warehousing uses.

The subject property is included in the area proposed by South Dublin County Council to be rezoned to REGEN (Regeneration) which if successful, would allow for future residential redevelopment. Therefore Harvey is seeking tenants for a term of five years to allow the owners to progress future plans for the site.

Quoting rents range from €48.44 to €80.73 per sq m (€4.50 to €7.50 per sq ft) (exclusive).