BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland appoints director of business development

Robert Murphy has been appointed as director of business development and capital advisory at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland (BNPPRE).

Mr Murphy joins the company from Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, where he was head of debt and structured finance.

A fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Robert worked previously for a number of major financial institutions, including Land Securities plc and Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM), where he structured and executed real estate transactions across numerous European markets.

In his new role at BNPRE, Robert will support all business lines in identifying opportunities for market growth. He will also work alongside the company’s executive board in formulating a business development strategy.

Commenting on Mr Murphy’s appointment, BNP Paribas Real Estate managing director Kenneth Rouse said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to our team. This new role will enable us to position ourselves at the forefront of both the real estate market and our clients evolving requirements.”