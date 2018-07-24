Hammerson’s Irish assets produce strong income growth in first half

Hammerson, the co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre and the Ilac shopping mall in Dublin earned net rental income of more than €22 million from its Irish properties in the first six months of the year.

The London-listed property company said on Tuesday that its Irish assets produced strong income growth in the six months ended June 30th.

Net rental income rose 4 per cent to £20.2 million sterling (€22.7 million) in the first half, while it had let almost 99 per cent of the available space in its three properties.

Hammerson owns stakes in Dundrum Town Centre, the Ilac and the Pavillion in Swords.

The company said that footfall - the number of customers passing through its properties - was down 3 per cent on last year.

During the period, Therapie and Fallon & Byrne agreed to lease space in Dundrum, the country’s biggest shopping centre. Smiggle, which sells stationary and other products for children, opened its fifth Irish store in the Pavilion.

Hammerson also a key site stretching between O’Connell and Moore streets in central Dublin. A High Court ruling earlier this year paved the way for its redevelopment.

Overall, the company, which has assets here, the UK and Europe, said that net rental income dipped 3 per cent in the first half of the year to £178.5 million, while profit rose slightly to £120 million.