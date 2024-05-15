Forestry portfolio offers opportunity for long-term growth at €7m

An aerial view of the 77-hectare (191-acre) forest at Ballinascorney, Co Dublin, the largest forest in the portfolio. Photograph: Tom Coakley

Agent TWM is guiding a price of €7 million for a forestry portfolio comprising 267 hectares (660 acres) of mature forests distributed across six counties in the Republic of Ireland.

The portfolio is made up of a mix of species with a high proportion of commercial Sitka spruce (77 per cent) with ongoing harvesting and replanting, giving the portfolio an average age of 24 years. Investors will likely be attracted by the high yield class of the Sitka, which averages at 26, supporting strong future income streams.

All forests in the portfolio are certified and managed in accordance with both the Forest Stewardship Council and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification. Forest certification is evidence of sustainable forest management, and may result in better prices being paid for timber. Individual detailed forest management plans were prepared as part of this certification process.

The largest forest in the portfolio is in Ballinascorney, Co Dublin, and is widely regarded as one of the best located and managed forests in Ireland. This holding comprises 77 hectares (190 acres) with an average conifer age of 23 years and a yield class of 24.

Also included in the portfolio are 38 hectares (93 acres) in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, and 46 hectares (113 acres) at Bun, Co Offaly, with the remainder located in Cavan, Cork and Kilkenny. All the lands benefit from good accessibility with forestry roads in place.

The portfolio is being sold as a single lot. Michele Jackson of TWM says: “It is rare for a portfolio of this scale and quality to come for sale as a single lot. We expect there to be good interest from a range of buyers looking for sustainable investment opportunities. Investors are looking for diversity and resilient opportunities, and forestry offers sustainable, long-term growth.”