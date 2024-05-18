Weekend weather: Mixed weather forecast across country, says Met Éireann

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with long sunny spells. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Ireland looks set to have mixed weather this weekend says the latest Met Éireann forecast for the country.

Saturday will be cloudy with mist and fog clearing away this morning. Showers are expected in Munster and Leinster, with the odd heavy one possible in the southeast this afternoon.

Gradually brightening up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing for most area this evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 15 to 21 degrees with northerly breezes.

Any showers will soon die out on tonight it will become dry with long clear spells. Some isolated mist patches will form. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are anticipated in light to moderate northerly or variable

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with long sunny spells. It will be cloudier at times near northwestern coasts. Scattered showers look likely to develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly in parts of the midlands and south, with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees are expected in mainly light northeast or variable breezes.

Any showers or thunderstorms will die away early on Sunday night to leave a dry night under mostly clear skies.

Mist and fog will form in some places with lowest temperatures are forecast to be from 8 to 11 degrees.

The mist and fog will soon clear on Monday morning with long spells of sunshine developing. Showers will break out in some areas during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of thunderstorms.

It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light southeast or variable winds.

A few showers will persist through Monday night but most places will be dry with long clear spells developing. Areas of mist and fog will form in the light easterly or variable breezes with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Showers will develop on Tuesday morning, merging to longer spells of rain during the afternoon and evening, with potentially heavy and thundery downpours. Localised flooding is possible. Winds will be light and variable with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy. It will be noticeably cooler than the preceding days with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

The further outlook is that the weather will be changeable with temperatures trending closer to average.