M7 Real Estate seeks occupier for M50 logistics facility following ‘green’ refurbishment

M7 Real Estate Ireland have engaged CBRE to find an occupier for Ballymount Logistics Hub, a 151,000sq ft logistics facility located next to junction 10 of the M50 motorway.

The property is undergoing an extensive refurbishment programme at present with a view to having it available for use by this September. M7 is targeting a BREEAM In-Use certification of Very Good and the improvement of its existing C3 Ber rating to A3.

Garrett McClean of CBRE said he expects to see strong interest in the property given what he described as “the acute lack of supply of existing quality logistics stock in south Dublin”.

The upgrade works at Ballymount are ongoing and include the removal of fossil-fuel energy sources and asbestos, the installation of energy-efficient windows, the provision of LED lighting throughout, an air-source heat pump, full rewiring, EV-charging points, and water-efficient sanitary fixtures. Landscaping works at the site will prioritise the use of native and adaptive planting.

The planned attainment of an A3 Ber rating will have a significant impact on energy costs for the new occupier while delivering a direct benefit for the environment. The improvement of the property’s existing C3 rating to A3 is expected to result in an annual operational carbon-emissions saving equivalent to the carbon capture of 4,000 trees.

Commenting on M7 Real Estate Ireland’s plan for Ballymount Logistics Hub, the company’s managing director John Murnaghan said: “It was crucial that we align this building with our own environmental principles but also that of the occupier market for a unit of this size which is demanding energy-efficient, environmentally friendly buildings that are cost-efficient to run and which meet their own corporate sustainability targets.

“Ballymount Logistics Hub will demonstrate that, if done correctly and sympathetically, a refurbished logistics unit is actually more sustainable and has similar and, in some cases, a better energy rating than newly built warehouses. The refurbishment alone has resulted in a staggering 70 per cent saving in embodied carbon versus a full new construction.”