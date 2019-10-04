Chartered surveyors society names Shirley Coulter as chief executive

Shirley Coulter has been named as the new chief executive of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Ms Coulter joins the society from the Bar of Ireland where she was director of membership and public affairs for almost five years.

Prior to this, Ms Coulter worked at both the Irish Medical Organisation and the Irish Dental Association.

Ms Coulter replaces Áine Myler, who has served as director general of the organisation since November 2016.

The president of the SCSI, Johanna Gill, said Ms Coulter had a particularly strong track record in working for membership organisations.

“Shirley brings a wealth of expertise and experience to this role and will provide the dynamic leadership and guidance the profession needs at this time.

“She has displayed an in-depth knowledge of the issues facing our profession as well as an understanding that the interests of our members and the public must remain the foremost priority,” Ms Gill said.