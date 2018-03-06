Three-storey D2 office block for rent at €484 per sq m

A rent of €484 per sq m (€45/sq ft) is being quoted by Cushman & Wakefield for a flexible two- to three-year lease on a city centre office block at 34-37 Clarendon Street in Dublin 2. The self-contained, three-storey over-basement office extends to about 1,352sq m (14,551sq ft) and is available to let immediately.

Car-parking spaces are also available to rent at €3,750 per space.

US firm renting in South County Business Park

US health care company Cardinal Health, a Fortune health care services company based in Dublin, Ohio, is leasing the third floor of Red Oak North in South County Business Park in Dublin.

Cardinal is to pay a rent of €323 per sq m (€30/sq ft) for 1,625sq m (17,500sq ft) on a 15-year lease, with a tenant-only break option at the end of year eight. The tenant will also have the use of 23 car parking spaces at €1,500 per space.

Daniel Carty of JLL handled the letting of the offices, which are within close proximity to the M50 and the N11, as well as within five minutes’ walk of the Green Luas line.

Warehouse/office in Baldonell for €295,000

Industrial agent William Harvey is seeking €295,000 for a light industrial warehouse and office investment at Baldonell Business Park, fronting on to the Naas Road/N7. The 192sq m (2,066sq ft) building is let to Carambola Ltd for a term running up to the end of June 2023. The annual rent payable until then is €19,000.