Aviva kicks for growth, the L’Oréal defence and the Apple tax saga

UK-based insurance giant Aviva’s chief executive, Mark Wilson, has told managers in the 15 countries in which it operates to bring him deals as the group looks for ways to spend excess capital. Joe Brennan has the details, and you can also read Joe’s in-depth interview with Mark here.

An investment company linked to Irish venture capital fund Suir Valley Ventures will raise about €3.75 million by offering its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. Barry O’Halloran reports.

BidX1, an Irish-owned online property auction house that once operated as Allsops Ireland, has bought UK in-room auctioneers, Andrews & Robertson, writes Mark Paul. BidX1, which is led by Stephen McCarthy, will use the acquisition as a springboard into Britain, where it plans to aggressively roll out its online platform to become one of the largest property auction houses in Ireland and the UK.

The Apple and the 13 billion euro saga rumbles on, complicated by Trump’s tax reform. Cliff Taylor peers at the entrails to divine what it all means.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy, in Agenda, finds that fears of a ‘lost generation’ being the bitter fruit of the recession are receding.

Staying with the same subject John FitzGerald, In his weekly column, tells us that employment growth means there shouldn’t be any need for major tax increases in Budget 2019 and he also draws out attention to the value of education in getting a job.

How do family businesses handle the tricky subject of succession? Olive Keogh takes a look.

Mark Paul, in his Caveat column, ponders the disparity between the pay packets of workers and CEOs and wonders whether the L’Oreal defence – because we are worth it – is valid.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has tapped the Irish head of external affairs at Amnesty International Australia in its search for a successor to the organisation’s long-standing general secretary Larry Broderick. Joe Brennan reports.

