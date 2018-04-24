Glanbia investors urged to abstain from reelecting co-op directors

Glanbia investors have been urged to abstain from voting to reappoint a number of directors at the company’s annual general meeting, which takes place in Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Shareholder advisory group, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), said Glanbia Co-op Society, the company’s largest shareholder, had a disproportionate representation on the board of the plc.

Currently 10 of the 14 non-executive directors on Glanbia’s board are co-op nominees.

As a result, ISS recommended that shareholders abstain from the the election and re-election of eight directors – Eamon Power, Patrick Murphy, John Murphy, Martin Keane, Brendan Hayes, Tom Grant, Vincent Gorman and Patsy Ahern.

All eight are members of the Glanbia Co-op, which holds a 31.5 per cent stake in the group.

ISS said while the board continues to undergo changes in relation to Glanbia Co-op members, “there is still a significant number of society nominees on the board particularly given the society’s stake has dropped to 31.5 percent”.

“An abstention on the re-election of the society representatives is considered warranted to reflect that more needs to be done to address the board balance,” it said.

Glanbia declined to comment on the ISS note. However, it has previously stated it plans to reduce Co-op representation on the board of the plc from 10 to eight this year and to six by 2022.

Glanbia sold off a controlling stake in its dairy business to Glanbia co-op last year.

The deal saw Glanbia’s consumer foods and agribusiness units hived off into a new group, known as Glanbia Ireland, which is now jointly controlled by Glanbia plc and the co-op.

The co-op is understood to amassed close to €70 million from the spin-out of co-op shares in the plc.