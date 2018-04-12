Keogh’s Crisps secures major Emirates contract

Keogh’s Crisps of North Dublin has secured a major contract with Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, which will see an estimated one million bags served on board annually.

The Irish brand will be available to first class passengers only and was selected by the Emirates Group following a blind tasting of 15 different brands.

Keogh’s crisp flavours selected by the Emirates Group include Irish mature cheddar, shamrock and sour cream, and lightly salted with seasonal variations such as roast turkey and stuffing being introduced on board for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Keogh’s Crisps managing director Tom Keogh said the company has designed a new 25g pack in the popular lightly salted flavour.

“Quality and consistency is what first class demands, so we are delighted that our crisps will be flying premium all over the world,” he said.

Enda Corneille, country manager for Emirates in Ireland, said Keogh’s joins other “fantastic Irish products” on board selected flights including Gahan Meats, Killowen Yogurts, Jameson Whiskey, Bailey’s and VOYA beauty products.

“Emirates is very particular about the origin and quality of the food served on board and caters to the palates and preferences of its passengers,” he said.

“Having Keogh’s served to our first class customers is testament to the quality and taste of the crisps being produced at the North Dublin farm.”

Emirates carries up to 1,500 tonnes of cargo from Dublin eastbound every week.

Last year, Keogh’s secured 8 per cent of the overall Irish crisp market, while exports are now set to grow substantially with the announcement of the Emirates deal.

The 400-acre farm will be increasing potato production to fuel growth to meet its current three-year expansion plan, which aims to increase productivity by 50 per cent.