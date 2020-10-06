Glanbia appoints new chairman as Martin Keane steps down from role

Global nutrition group Glanbia has appointed a new director, with independent non-executive director Donard Gaynor to take over from Martin Keane.

Mr Keane is set to step down on October 8th, but will remain on the board until his retirement at the 2021 annual general meeting.

Mr Gaynor was appointed director of Glanbia in March 2013, and has served as chairman of the remuneration committee. During his time with Glanbia, he has also been a member of both the audit committee and nomination and governance committee, as well as board director with responsibility for workforce engagement. He will serve as chairman of Glanbia’s board until the 2022 AGM, at which time he will have served on the board for nine years.

“It is a privilege to be appointed chairman of Glanbia,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Glanbia team and my board colleagues on the successful delivery of strategy and value creation for our stakeholders. On behalf of the board I want to thank Martin for his stewardship of the group, in particular for his leadership through the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

Prior to joining Glanbia, Mr Gaynor was senior vice president of strategy and corporate development of spirits company Beam, a role he retired from in 2012, and senior vice president and managing director of international for Beam. He is also a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and has held senior executive leadership roles with The Seagram Spirits & Wine Group in New York .In November 2016, Mr Gaynor was appointed Chairman of Hazelwood Demesne Limited .

“Since joining the board Donard has brought experience and energy to Glanbia and in his role as remuneration committee chair, he has led prior engagements with our shareholders,” Mr Keane said. “I know he will use those qualities and his experience to make an excellent chairman. I would like to wish Donard well as he takes up his new role.”