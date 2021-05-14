Ex-BoI chief executive Boucher named chairman of Clonbio Group
Richie Boucher joins agribusiness as it reports record full-year profits of €96m
Clonbio chief executive Mark Turley, and new chairman Richie Boucher. Photograph: Shane O’Neill/Coalesce.
Irish-owned agribusiness company ClonBio Group has appointed former Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher as its chairman.
The appointment comes as the company reported a marginal increase in pretax profits despite the coronavirus pandemic to €96 million for 2020. This compares to €95 million a year earlier. Turnover totalled €360 million as against €361 million in 2019.
Clonbio is in the middle of a €200 million, three-year investment programme into a variety of bio-based products, led by alternative protein concentrates and isolates for use in human and animal nutrition. It said it invested €66 million under this strategy last year with a similar figure for 2019.
Overall, the company has invested over €500 million since 2010.
Founder and chief executive Mark Turley said 2021 had started strongly with the company expected to make “meaningful progress” during the year.
“ClonBio will be a very different business in a few years’ time, presenting significant optionality in terms of future growth and development priorities,” he said.
The group’s core operating company, Pannonia Bio, is a maize-based biorefinery located on the banks of the Danube in Hungary. It manufactures sustainable bioproducts such as GMO-free proteins.
Group employment increased by 50 to 300 last year, the company said.
Mr Boucher said he foresaw a very positive outlook for the company.
“ClonBio is significantly ahead of the curve in tapping into sustainability solutions that align with consumer and corporate preferences for bio-based and circular economy solutions,” he said.
“I am hugely excited by its green credentials, its standout commercial prospects and the tremendous capacity of its strong R&D team to develop cleaner, greener, safer solutions,” Mr Boucher added.