C&C to distribute Budweiser in Ireland as Diageo deal ends

C&C is to become the exclusive distributor for Budweiser and Bud Light in Ireland from July , taking over from drinks giant Diageo.

The deal is an expansion of the companies’ current relationship, which has been in effect since 2009 and saw C&C brew and distribute some of the brewer’s brands in Scotland, the Republic and the North. From July 1st, C&C will have responsibility for the sale and distribution of Budweiser Brewing Group’s complete beer brand portfolio across all of Ireland, including Stella Artois, Beck’s, Corona, Leffe and Hoegaarden. The kegging of Budweiser will now take place in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

It brings to an end a long-standing deal with Diageo to brew and distribute Budweiser lager in Ireland for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Expansion strategy

“This deal, part of our wider expansion strategy, will utilise C&C’s expertise across Ireland to bring our loved brands, now under one unified portfolio, to even more customers and consumers,” said Paula Lindenberg, president, Budweiser Brewing Group. “ As we look to the future, we’ll be working closely to ensure a smooth transition to our customers, and we are hugely grateful to Diageo for a positive working relationship over the years.”

Tom McCusker, managing director of C&C Group Ireland, said the deal marked an “exciting new phase” in its partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group. “With a portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic beer brands, we look forward to optimising the portfolio and distribution strengths of our two businesses for the benefit of our mutual customers across Ireland,” he said.