Aryzta shareholder signals confidence in asset sell-off plan

Aryzta shareholder Lodbrok Capital has signalled “its increased confidence” in new plans to rescue the ailing food business while a prominent German brokerage has raised its outlook for the company’s share price.

Lodbrok, which holds around 4 per cent of Aryzta shares, was responding to Aryzta’s recent trading upate and comments by chairman and interim chief executive Urs Jordi indicating that the company was planning to raise up to €800 million in a series of asset disposals.

This is most likely to include the sale of Aryzta’s troubled US business.

“This move is a sign of intent and belief that Aryzta has significant long-term potential with a re-focused and well-invested asset base,” Lodbrok said.

“ It underlines the confidence that Lodbrok has in the current leadership’s ability to realise this full value potential through its strategy to dispose, delever and refocus, and points to the long-term interest that Lodbrok has in Aryzta,” it said.

At the same time, German broker Baadar raised its target price for Aryzta to 1 Swiss franc on the basis of better visibility on the plans for the business.

The shares are currently trading at 0.73 Swiss francs in Zurich and just under 65 cent in Dublin.

Boardroom coup

The embattled bakery group, which owns the Cuisine de France label here, has had a tumultuous few months, culminating in a boardroom coup in September and the resignation of its chief executive Kevin Toland last month.

The company, which supplies the likes of McDonald’s, Subway and Lidl, is also the subject of a non-binding takeover bid from US hedge fund Elliott, which values the group at €735 million.

Aryzta has been struggling to halt a decline in earnings, particularly in the US, and negative investor sentiment towards its complex capital structure, both of which decimated shareholder value.

Mr Toland had been making headway since taking over what was a deeply troubled business in late 2017, overseeing almost €400 million of asset sales, reducing net debt, and pursuing a cost-cutting programme designed to deliver €200 million of savings in the three years to July 2021.

“Aryzta is now on a clear path to restore relationships with stakeholders, suppliers, staff and customers. It is important that these plans receive management’s full attention and that they can move forward decisively to enable Aryzta to recover and reach its full potential,” Lodbrok said.