Irish creche group sale and Diageo’s frothy Kildare investment

David Lewis, Diageo chief executive, at the official opening of Diageo's Littleconnells brewery in Kildare, where he said the company plans to continue to invest. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

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Tigers, the creche group built up by Karen Clince over the past 23 years, is being acquired by UK group Kids Planet Day Nurseries in its first move beyond its home market. The deal is likely to be worth €75 million. Dominic Coyle has the details.

In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan offers some inheritance tips for Irish people who own property overseas. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader who is saving for a new house wonders if keeping their funds in a bank deposit accounts is foolish. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

The roots of RTÉ’s scandal may lie in the past but its future is equally murky, writes Hugh Linehan after reading Shane Ross’s new book on the State’s public service broadcaster.

At the opening of its new €300 million brewery in Kildare, Diageo boss David Smith pledged further investment here on the back of soaring sales of Guinness. Colin Gleeson soaked up the colour from the launch day of the new facility near Newbridge.

House building slowed sharply in the Republic last month as uncertainty triggered by the Middle East conflict hit orders across the construction industry, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Nearly 50 per cent of employees in Ireland say they have been expected to use new technology “which they haven’t been trained on”, a survey from Accenture has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Public spending minister Jack Chambers is trying to play bad cop on spending while corporate tax receipts continue to flow in, writes Cantillon.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney met 150 Irish entrepreneurs in Ottawa on Monday, urging stronger trade links between the countries. Cantillon argues that it is time for Ireland to finally ratify the EU-Canada trade deal, to help diversify away from a reliance on the United States.

The Central Bank of Ireland has confirmed to the Minister for Finance Simon Harris that it will take account of a scathing court judgment on its handling of a fitness and probity investigation into a fund manager when drafting new guidelines on how its officials seek to bar finance executives from regulated firms. Joe Brennan reports.