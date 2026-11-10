Business

Eamonn Rothwell-led ICG takeover secures High Court approval

Resolution to sell Irish Ferries operator was carried by 79.2% of voting shareholders in September

Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group, has secured High Court approval for a management buyout deal. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES Irish Continental Group annual general meeting Irish Continental Group
Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group, has secured High Court approval for a management buyout deal. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES Irish Continental Group annual general meeting Irish Continental Group
Joe Brennan
Tue Nov 10 2026 - 14:421 MIN READ

Irish Continental Group (ICG) chief executive Eamonn Rothwell’s €1.2 billion management buyout bid for the ferry operator was approved by the High Court on Tuesday, paving the way for the deal to be completed within weeks.

The €8-a-share transaction has been structured as a so-called scheme of arrangement, which required approval of more than 75 per cent shareholder support - excluding shares held by the management buyout team - and court approval. The four-man management team owns a 23.7 per cent stake in ICG, which operates Irish Ferries.

A resolution put to shareholders two months ago to sell was carried by 79.2 per cent of voting shareholders, above the 75 per cent required to go through.

ICG said on Tuesday that the last day of share trading is expected to be Friday, November 20th, with payments to shareholders for their stock expected to be distributed no later than December 4th.

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The bid by Rothwell (71), who owns 21.7 per cent of the business, and other senior managers, who hold a further 2 per cent of the stock, was announced in late July. It came 19 years after the long-standing chief executive made a previous failed attempt to lead a management buyout.

That was thwarted when then developer Liam Carroll and a consortium led by businessman Philip Lynch’s One51 and Doyle Shipping each accumulated stakes, leading to a takeover struggle that ended in stalemate.

Rothwell has led the group since 1992.

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Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
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