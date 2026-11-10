Cost of residential land in Dublin nearly triple national median

The greatest recorded volume of land sold was in the mid-east (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) at 103.3 acres. Photograph: iStock

Residentially zoned land in Dublin commanded nearly three times the price paid for land in other parts of the country last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The median, or middle value, price paid for an acre of residential development land in Dublin in 2025 was €721,288.

This compared to a national median price of €258,716.

Land in Dublin and its commuter counties typically commands a premium because of the population concentration.

Dublin and the southwest region – Cork and Kerry – had the highest median prices per acre in 2025, at €721,288 and €469,061, respectively.

The Border region had the lowest regional median, at €122,300 per acre.

Residentially Zoned Land Prices 2025. Source: CSO

By county, Kerry had the highest published median price per acre in 2025, at €727,053, followed by Dublin at €721,288 and Galway at €470,723.

However, the Kerry figure appears to have been inflated by a small number of high-value transactions.

Leitrim had the lowest published county median, at €71,894 per acre

The value of residential land sold last year amounted to €217.9 million, the CSO said.

The greatest recorded volume of land sold was in the mideast – Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow – at 103.3 acres. The Midlands recorded the lowest volume, at 24.6 acres.

The CSO noted that the value and volume of transactions included in its release did not represent all residentially zoned land sales. “Only transactions where the land area could be verified at the time of sale are included,” it said.

Individuals accounted for more than two-thirds –72.3 per cent- of vendors by number of transactions in 2025, while construction companies accounted for 68.5 per cent of the value of land purchased.

In 2025, land subject to the Residentially Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) had a median price per acre of €329,896, compared with €184,421 for land not subject to the tax, a difference of approximately 79 per cent.

“This is a descriptive comparison and does not establish that the tax caused the price difference,” the agency said.

The latest snapshot of house prices from the CSO will be published next week. It is expected to show that the market here is cooling with purchasing power impacted by higher borrowing costs.

The latest numbers for the month of August put inflation (for prices paid) at 5.1 per cent and at 3.9 per cent in Dublin.

The CSO’s numbers are based on stamp duty data from Revenue and reflect transactions that took place at least two months ago as a result there is a lag.

The Irish property market is undergoing something of a reset in the face of higher borrowing costs, persistent supply shortages and changes to the rental rules.