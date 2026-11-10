Bohemians to play at RDS during Dalymount Park redevelopment

Bohemians will vacate Dalymount Park at the end of May as the venue undergoes a €60-million redevelopment. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Bohemians will play a number of their home fixtures at the RDS next season while Dalymount Park undergoes redevelopment.

The club confirmed an agreement has been reached, subject to approval by the FAI, for the RDS to host some of their senior men’s side’s Premier Division fixtures after they vacate Dalymount next year.

Bohs had been due to depart the Phibsborough venue last month in advance of a €60-million redevelopment by Dublin City Council forecast to take two years. However, the plan was postponed and Bohs are now set to remain in situ until the end of May.

A statement from the club added: “Negotiations regarding the primary home venue at another League of Ireland stadium for our Men’s Premier Division [team] are being finalised and we hope to be in a position to update members in the near future.”

An agreement has also been reached with Tolka Rovers for Bohs’ senior women’s team to play at Frank Cooke Park while Dalymount is out of commission.

As part of the redevelopment, the Tramway End of the stadium has already been demolished, along with the removal of two floodlights.

“Hosting games at the RDS is a massive positive for the club and a great opportunity for us,” said Bohs president Matt Devaney. “Because of the capacity constraints at Dalymount and our home games being consistently sold-out in recent years, we have been turning supporters and potential new fans away.

“The recent refurbishment of the RDS means that we will be playing some of our most high-profile fixtures at a state-of-the art facility with a capacity of over 20,000, providing an unrivalled matchday League of Ireland experience, which we hope will attract new supporters and capture the imagination of the friends, families and communities of our existing support base.”

Devaney added that, as previously committed, the club intends to hold an information meeting with members regarding next year’s stadium arrangements “when all agreements are finalised”.