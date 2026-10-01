SAP consolidates Irish businesses and pays €157m dividend

SAP Ireland declared and paid a €157 million dividend to its parent entities in Europe last year. Photograph: EPA

One of Europe’s most valuable companies, German software giant SAP, consolidated its Irish entities earlier this year, while its main Dublin-based subsidiary paid another €157 million dividend to its European parent in 2025, newly filed accounts reveal.

SAP Ireland, formerly known as Business Objects Software until it registered a change of name with the Companies Registration Office earlier last year, is based in Citywest in Dublin.

The company, which develops and distributes business software and artificial intelligence analytics tools for the global market, reported a 2.8 per cent rise in revenue to €881 million in 2025. Operating profits increased by almost 6 per cent to €499 million.

The company also reported finance income in excess of €771 million, including dividend income of more than €509 million from other companies in the group.

In a note attached to the accounts, the directors of SAP Ireland said that subsequent to the financial year-end date, the group merged two other entities – SAP Service and Support Centre Ireland (SAP SSCI) Ltd and SAP Ireland US Ltd – into SAP Ireland in a “common control transaction”.

Most of the group’s roughly 2,000 Irish employees were employed through SAP SSCI. The deal had a book value in excess of €1 billion, according to the filings.

Last year, SAP Ireland also paid a €157 million dividend to its parent entities in Europe. The Irish subsidiary has paid matching €157 million dividends in each of the first five years of the decade.

The company paid almost €151 million in taxes in the State last year, the accounts detail.

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SAP’s share price has fallen by around 8 per cent so far this year amid a sell-off in software-as-a-service stocks triggered by concerns about the potential for AI to displace the industry’s products.

However, the German-based group reported results that beat profit expectations in the first and second quarters of the year, due to strong growth in its cloud business.