Business

Dublin Airport cap move could face legal challenge, minister warns

Minister Peter Burke tells tourism conference that Government has no plans to tighten work permit laws

Government efforts to lift the 32 million a year passenger limit on Dublin Airport could face legal challenge. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Government efforts to lift the 32 million a year passenger limit on Dublin Airport could face legal challenge. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Barry O'Halloran
Thu Oct 01 2026 - 16:021 MIN READ

Government efforts to lift the 32 million a year passenger limit on Dublin Airport could face legal challenges, a Cabinet minister warned on Thursday.

A new law gives Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, the power to increase or axe the so-called passenger cap on the State’s biggest airport, which has sparked controversy and court action over the last two years.

But any order O’Brien makes could itself be open to legal challenge, his colleague, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, warned hospitality business representatives.

“There will be threats, it’s open to legal challenge,” Burke told the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation annual conference. He added that the Government hoped to avoid that risk.

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Burke said Government did not plan to tighten laws governing work permits for non-EU citizens in response to concerns about immigration. There are around 65,000 workers on permits in the Republic at the moment, the minister noted.

“We do need workers to sustain economic growth,” he pointed out. Pressing the brakes on that economic growth would be a “dangerous thing to do”, Burke added.

The minister argued that the Government had struck the right balance between tightening a previously lax policy and meeting economic needs.

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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