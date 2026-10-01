Woman allegedly ‘pushed’ off balcony in Dublin dies in hospital

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau examine a balcony on a second story apartment pictured at the scene on Main Street, Belmayne, Dublin 13 after an alleged serious assault on a woman in her 30s. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

A woman who was allegedly ‘pushed’ off a balcony in Belmayne, Dublin 13 has died in hospital.

The alleged serious assault occurred near Main Street, Belmayne on Monday September 28th between 3pm and 3.45pm.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital but she died on Wednesday.

A man (20s) was arrested on Tuesday but was released without charge the following day, with a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne, Dublin 13 on Monday September 28th, between 3pm and 3.45pm, who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.