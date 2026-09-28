Google wins planning permission for Dublin data centre extension

Google had sought permission more than two years ago to construct the 72,400 sq m data centre on the 50-acre site, the third phase of the campus. Photograph: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Google has won planning approval for the proposed extension of its data centre in south Dublin, amid a long-running dispute with the local authority over the plans.

An Coimisiún Pleanala granted permission for the expansion of Google Ireland Limited’s data centre in Grange Castle Business Park, more than two years after South Dublin County Council turned it down. The permission is subject to certain conditions, including evidence of engagement with power purchase agreements ahead of development starting, and the use of renewable fuel for the backup generators.

Google had sought permission more than two years ago to construct the 72,400 sq m data centre on the 50-acre site, the third phase of the campus. The proposed extension would have created up to 50 jobs once the centre was operational, and hundreds of roles during the construction phase. Planners originally refused permission for the development in August 2024, citing “existing insufficient capacity in the electricity network (grid) and the lack of significant on-site renewable energy to power the data centre”.

A month later, Google lodged an appeal against the refusal with An Bord Pleanála, which became An Coimisuin Pleanala in 2025, claiming the council had erred in its decision as Google Ireland Limited had already secured a grid connection for the data centre extension from EirGrid in 2021. The appeal said the council was not the appropriate body to determine if there is sufficient capacity on the network to accommodate the data centre.

An Coimisiún Pleanala subsequently overturned the council’s decision. As part of that, Google must put in place incentives to encourage staff use of public transport, cycling and walking, enhance the ecological value of the site and implement mitigation measures that were highlighted in the environmental impact assessment report.

A spokesperson for Google welcomed the planning body’s decision.

“Data centres are an essential part of Ireland’s ambitious digital economy and we want to support that. That’s why we are grateful that An Coimisiún Pleanála has approved Google Ireland’s appeal,” they said. “We look forward to the next steps as we continue to invest in our infrastructure in the country to meet the growing demand for our services.”

However, the decision does not mean that Google will immediately start construction on the data centre. The decision may be subject to judicial review in the coming weeks.

Data centres have become a contentious issue in recent years as the impact on the electricity and the environmental pressures are highlighted. Data centres accounted for almost a quarter of the electricity consumed in Ireland last year, up from 5 per cent in 2015.

A Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll published last week showed a large majority favours a pause in the building of such developments.

The data centre industry is also facing growing opposition in other countries, including the US, as the growth in AI services puts increasing pressure on facilities.

Google previously warned that failure to grant permission for the data centre would see the company struggle to meet increasing demands for ICT services to its customers in Ireland.