Ires’s former big Canadian shareholders miss payday after failed campaign to sell

Ires Reit is the largest private residential landlord in the Republic, with more than 3,600 units, mainly apartments. Photograph: The Irish Times

As investors in Ires Reit digest news of a €726.7 million takeover proposal for the company, they probably won’t spare much thought for two pesky Canadian shareholders who, a few years ago, took part in a campaign urging the previous board to sell or break up the company.

Toronto-based Vision Capital, then a 5 per cent shareholder, sent a frisson through the Dublin stock market in April 2023 when it went public with a list of grievances after the group refused to listen to its private calls to put itself up for sale.

Should Ireland share its corporation tax bonanza with the EU? Listen | 27:21

Vision would secure support from Capreit, the Canadian property firm that actually set up Ires Reit and floated it in 2014, as it sought – but failed – to replace five Ires directors with nominees of its own.

Vision reached a truce with Ires, owner of more than 3,600 rental properties, mainly apartments, in April 2024. But within five months it had started to sell down its stake. By July last year, it had exited entirely. Capreit had already begun reducing its original 18.7 per cent holding months before the détente was agreed and was totally out by the middle of 2024.

Vision is believed to have received an average of a little over €1 per share for selling its shares, totalling just over €25 million. Capreit is estimated to have cashed in at an average price of about 95 cents per share, amounting to about €92 million in total. Still, Capreit also earned almost €50 million in asset and property management fees from Ires between the initial public offering and a move by the Irish company to bring management in-house in 2022.

[ Budget 2027: All you need to knowOpens in new window ]

The takeover proposal from UK-based Barings International Investment amounts to €1.386 per share – broadly in line with the net value that Ires puts on its stock. On that basis, Vision would have been in line to receive almost €35 million and Capreit nearly €134 million, had they stayed on board.

The biggest beneficiary from a sale – which the board of Ires said it is minded to recommend, should Barings make a firm offer – would be Thames River Capital, which has built up an almost 9 per cent stake over the past 18 months. Irish Life’s investment arm is the second-biggest investor, with about 6 per cent.