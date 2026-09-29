Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

This one will sting for Simon Harris and Jack Chambers. The Government is not managing the public finances in a “prudent” fashion and should be saving more of the State’s corporate tax windfall, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that in its latest quarterly bulletin, the think tank said the Coalition should have more of a credible fiscal plan to eliminate the State’s underlying budget deficit, which excludes windfall taxes, and which is on course to hit €20 billion by 2030.

The ESRI also warns on Ireland’s growing debt repayments, which is not ideal when bond yields are moving ever higher.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks ahead to next week’s budget by looking back. Since 2017, who have been the big winners and losers on budget day?

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a reader query on the need for mortgage protection as they near the end of repayments.

There was big M&A news on Monday with the State’s biggest landlord fielding a takeover offer. Joe Brennan reports on the bid, while Cantillon looks at how the parties who pushed for Ires Reit to be broken up two years ago have missed out on a windfall.

Cantillon also runs its rule over the latest reports on the property market which are showing a clear slowdown in the market at large. Why is it happening?

RTÉ has launched a new audio app, with RTE Listen appearing to ape BBC Sounds. But what does it tell us about the direction of RTE overall? Hugh Linehan unpacks the issues in his column.

Google has won planning approval for the proposed extension of its data centre in south Dublin, amid a long-running dispute with the local authority over the plans. Ciara O’Brien reports on the latest flashpoint for the issue in Ireland.

Adoption of AI among Irish workers continues to rise, but the pace of growth has slowed and a skills divide is beginning to emerge, new research has found. Ciara has the story.

Staying with skills in the workplace, about 50,000 more digital skills specialists will be required in the Irish workforce by the year 2030 but the current system for producing them is incapable of meeting the demand, according to a new report from the Expert Group on Future Skills Needs. Emmet Malone has the details.

Energy business Elgin will invest €200 million in a solar power project that it has bought from the Irish arm of German player, GP Joule. As Barry O’Halloran reports, Elgin said on Monday that it has acquired Blackhall Solar Farm in Co Meath, which will be capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of electricity once it is built.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.