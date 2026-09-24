Big tech firms lead Top 1,000 companies for 2026

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Big technology companies continued to dominate the Top 1,000 rankings of companies published on Thursday, with Apple once again way out in front in terms of both turnover and profits. As Ciaran Hancock writes, the iPhone maker recorded revenue of €209.3 billion in the year to September 27th, 2025, with profits of €72 billion. Full details of the Top 1,000 companies can be found in a magazine with today’s edition of The Irish Times.

Davy’s UK unit swung into a small profit last year, as its staff costs declined even after booking £1.3 million of redundancy costs as it laid off 10 staff in its capital markets business in London. Joe Brennan reports.

An investment firm linked to top Government adviser on infrastructure Sean O’Driscoll has reported a rise in assets to more than €35 million, new financial accounts show. Killian Woods has the details.

Landlords are continuing to flee the Dublin property sector, as the new rental rules introduced in March feed through the market. Investors selling up accounted for 24 per cent of all property sales between July and the end of September, data from estate agent DNG found, worsening the squeeze on renters.

Data centres may have consumed as much water in Ireland last year as about 340,600 homes, some 18.5 per cent of the total number of occupied dwellings in the Republic, researchers have estimated in a new report. Ian Curran reports.

Staying with tech, the big social media companies were hauled before the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday. But did we learn anything meaningful? Ciara O’Brien is sceptical.

As Diageo hires a new CFO, Cantillon assesses what that will mean for the Guinness-maker, while also looking at Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s comments on shareholder opposition to his pay package.

US property investor Kennedy Wilson and its joint venture partner APG have secured a €180 million credit facility from AIB to build more than 700 homes at the site of the former Player Wills cigarette factory in Dublin 8. Ian has the story.

Cultural fit is arguably the most important factor in whether a new hire can succeed in a job. But how can you tell if the culture is for you before you join? Margaret E Ward explore the issue in World of Work.

Can AI give small businesses the marketing muscle of big companies? In Innovation, Olive Keogh meets a firm aiming to answer this very question.

In Technology, Ciara O’Brien sees how University of Limerick is reinventing IT education, while also reviewing the iPhone 18 Pro.

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