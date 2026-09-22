Profits dip at Origin amid redundancy costs and fine in Romania

Pretax profit at Origin Enterprises dipped more than 9 per cent last year as the company was hit by costs related to restructuring. But growth in its operating profit remained resilient, the agri-business said, despite the challenging operating environment.

Pretax profit for the year ended July 31st 2026 was €60.4 million, down from €66.7 million a year earlier. That figure included €6.2 million impact from restructuring and redundancy costs, and €3.5 million related to an accrued fine from competition authorities in Romania following an industry-wide review of pricing practices across manufacturers and distributors of seed and plant protection products in the country.

The company was also hit by costs associated with historical trade payables that were impacted by international sanctions imposed in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were 53.51 cent, in line with guidance. The group said its operating profit was €100.7 million, up 1.8 per cent year on year.

That was supported by growth in the group’s Living Landscapes and Latin America divisions. The former saw operating profit rise 7.1 per cent to €17.7 million.

Origin’s agriculture unit put in a resilient performance, but operating profit of €71.8 million was 2.2 per cent behind the prior year. There was a softer performance in Ireland and the UK, along with continental Europe, which was partly offset by growth in Latin America.

The group noted market conditions became more challenging during the second half of the year amid drought conditions, selective input cost inflation and weaker grain and oilseed prices that reduced farm profitability and discretionary spending.

Chief executive Sean Coyle said the group delivered a strong performance despite a “challenging operating backdrop”.

“The benefits of our diversification strategy are increasingly evident. Living Landscapes now contributes 20 per cent of operating profit and continues to expand in attractive higher-growth and higher-margin markets, improving the quality, resilience and consistency of group earnings,” he said.

“Origin today is a more resilient diversified business with more consistent earnings, a stronger balance sheet and greater cash generation than seen in the previous five-year cycle.”

The group is proposing a final dividend of 14.15 cent per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 17.30 cent.