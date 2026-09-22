Irish wholesale electricity prices climb almost 77% in August amid global energy shock

Irish wholesale electricity prices climbed by almost 77 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures revealed, as the global shock triggered by the US-Israeli war in Iran continued to heap pressure on energy markets.

Wholesale electricity prices are the prices at which electricity generators supply energy to retailers such as Bord Gáis Energy and Energia, among others, before they sell it on to domestic and commercial consumers. They are the main determinants of domestic energy bills.

The CSO’s latest wholesale price index reveals that the price of a basket of wholesale energy products, including petrol, diesel and electricity, rose by 10 per cent in the month of August from July. It had also risen by 64.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of the month.

Within the basket, electricity saw the biggest annual increase, rising 76.9 per cent.

Households are yet to feel the full impact of these increases, however, and the CSO said prices remain 56 per cent lower than the peak of the previous energy shock in August 2022, which stemmed from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While some utilities companies have pushed price increases through in recent months, the CSO’s August consumer price index indicated domestic electricity prices increased by 8.1 per cent in the 12 months to the end of August.

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Last week, Paul Stapleton, executive director, group finance and commercial at ESB, confirmed that the group’s retail division, Electric Ireland, was pausing price increases for the remainder of the year after raising prices for domestic customers in May.

“Ireland is one of the countries most reliant on natural gas for power generation in Europe,” Stapleton told The Irish Times. “So we have a more significant impact here than in most European countries.

“But notwithstanding that, Electric Ireland, I suppose, applies an effective hedging strategy, and it has committed now that it will not be passing on any price increases to customers at least until the end of this year.”

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The main drivers of wholesale electricity prices in Ireland are the price of natural gas, most of which the Republic imports from abroad, and electricity production from wind farms.

European wholesale gas prices rose sharply in the first six months of the year, feeding into higher electricity prices across the Continent, as the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked global supply.

There was some relief in the summer, but European prices have been rising sharply again since the start of September, with countries frantically attempting to fill depleted stocks in advance of the winter heating season.

However, the European Central Bank said in an economic bulletin this week that the increase in natural gas and electricity prices has been smaller in scale than during the 2021 and 2022 shock.

It has also been uneven across the euro area because some countries generate a larger share of their electricity using renewable sources like wind and solar.

Today’s CSO data also reveals that wholesale auto diesel prices jumped 16.1 per cent in the 12 months to the end of August, while petrol prices increased by 6.8 per cent annually.