John Moran to step down as CEO of JLL Ireland after 17 years

John Moran is to step down as CEO and head of capital markets at JLL Ireland in January 2027

It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another at JLL with the firm announcing a leadership succession plan for its Irish business. Having led the company’s Dublin office for the past 17 years, John Moran is to step down as CEO in January 2027 and move to the role of chairman.

Deirdre Costello, currently head of JLL’s leasing advisory division, will succeed Moran as CEO while Dan O’Connor, who leads the company’s hotels business is taking over Moran’s capital markets leadership role with immediate effect. Costello will continue to serve as head of leasing advisory alongside her new responsibilities as CEO.

Commenting on his move from the role of CEO to chairman, Moran said: “It has been a privilege to lead JLL Ireland for the past 17 years. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and the talented team we have built. I am excited to continue supporting the business in the role of Chairman as JLL Ireland enters its next phase of growth.”

Costello said: “JLL has been my professional home for more than 30 years, and I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead our Ireland business. We have a very talented team, extremely strong client relationships and a tremendous platform for growth.”

Matthew Richards, CEO of JLL UK and EMEA Capital Markets, added: “These appointments reflect the exceptional leadership talent we have within JLL and our commitment to developing people throughout their careers. Deirdre, John and Dan are highly respected leaders who have each made a significant contribution to our success in Ireland.

“Deirdre brings a clear vision for the future of the business, John will continue to provide invaluable leadership and client connectivity as chairman, and Dan’s expertise and commercial acumen make him ideally placed to lead capital markets.”