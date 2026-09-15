Risk of decommissioned windfarm putting ships in danger ‘increasing’

There is “an increasing risk” of danger to local shipping if Ireland’s only offshore windfarm is left in its current condition, its operators have warned, as it seeks to dismantle the two decade old turbines.

Phase 1 of the Arklow Bank windfarm opened in 2005. Its operators are now seeking planning permission to dismantle the site and remove the degrading components still in place.

The overarching priority for the operators is that “it does not cause harm to people, vessels or marine life, Arklow Energy said.

The seven turbine project ceased generating electricity for the grid two years ago due to safety concerns.

Annual accounts lodged with the Companies Office by wind-farm operator, Arklow Energy Ltd (AEL) for the years from 2004 to 2024 show that the project - located 10km off the Co Wicklow coast - generated cumulative revenues of €133 million across its operational life.

A planning report with the decommissioning application lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála states that during its operational period, the Arklow Bank wind farm generated 1.29GWh of renewable energy or the equivalent of around 850,000 households.

In a cover letter lodged with the application, director at planning consultants, MacCabe Durney Barnes for the applicants, Jerry Barnes says that AEL’s “overarching priority is to ensure that Arklow Bank Wind-farm Project Phase I does not cause harm to people, vessels or marine life”.

Barnes warns that if the infrastructure is left in situ as it is, and continues to deteriorate, “there is an increasing risk of collision from falling debris, including the potential for debris to wash up on the coast”.

Barnes has told ACP that the continuing degradation of the wind-firm off “poses an increasing risk to the safety of the maritime area”.

Preliminary results of an engineering review indicate that the degradation will increase exponentially beyond 2027, he added. He also points out that the decommissioning works are therefore necessary to safeguard the maritime area.

AEL “is concerned that the continuing degradation of the infrastructure may lead to pollution in the maritime area,” he said, adding that if AEL is able to secure consent during the first half of 2027, then it may be able to execute works offshore during 2028.

He said that whilst AEL - a subsidiary of global energy company, GE Vernova Inc - understands that due process must be followed, “we would respectfully urge the Commission to process this application as expeditiously as possible”.

A planning report lodged with the application stated that a maintenance campaign in 2025 resulted in the removal of the blades from the turbines.

Accounts filed for AEL show that it made a provision of €13.7 million for the blade maintenance campaign works in its 2024 accounts.

The applicants are seeking a planning permission to June 19th 2033 in order to facilitate programming of the proposed works offshore.