Fresh fears for Dublin jobs as TikTok plans lay-offs

TikTok staff were being informed at a meeting on Tuesday morning of the plans. Staff will now enter a consultation with the company, as it is required to under Irish labour law. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Social media platform TikTok is set to lay off more Irish-based workers, with jobs in its ecommerce team under threat.

It is understood that a small number of roles could go, with approximately a dozen staff affected by the new round of lay-offs at the company’s base in Dublin’s Sorting Office in the south docks.

Affected staff were being informed at a meeting this morning of the plans. Staff will now enter a consultation with the company, as it is required to under Irish labour law.

There were fears that the ecommerce roles would move to ByteDance-owned TikTok’s London office, and contractors would fill the jobs.

TikTok has been contacted for comment.

The latest lay-offs are separate from the recently announced job cuts at the social media platform.

Last month, it was emerged that about 300 jobs were set to be cut at the company’s Dublin office as part of a restructuring plan. Under that plan, almost 670 jobs were at risk, although TikTok was to create 321 new roles, with affected employees offered the chance to apply for those roles.

TikTok has built a significant presence in Dublin in recent years. The company opened its Irish office in June 2020, starting with 20 staff. That number quickly expanded as the company exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic when it signed up millions of users.

At its peak, the company employed around 3,000 people here, opening a transparency and accountability centre in Dublin to join similar centres in Los Angeles, Washington and Singapore.

The company’s first data centre in Europe was also announced for Ireland as part of TikTok’s move to assuage concerns over access to European user data.

However, it has run several rounds of job cuts in recent years. In 2024, it was widely reported TikTok would cut between 250-300 of its Dublin employees, most of whom worked at the company’s training and quality arm. It also scrapped plans to occupy a second Dublin office building. That was followed by a report of up to 300 job cuts last year, expected to be in the company’s trust and safety unit, which handles content moderation.