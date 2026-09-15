Buswells losses and what we can expect from the budget

What will Ministers Jack Chambers, left, and Simon Harris deliver for tax payers in the budget? Photograph: Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie

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Cayman Islands-based billionaire Kenneth Dart has paused stakebuilding in Flutter Entertainment for the past month, after quietly breaching the 30 per cent level through the use of financial derivates, as he adds to his bets elsewhere in the gaming industry. Joe Brennan reports.

The company behind Buswells Hotel in Dublin 2 recorded an after-tax loss of €697,000 in the 18 months to the end of December 2025, a trading period when it was under new ownership. Killian Woods has the details.

Budget 2027 is just around the corner. In her Your Money feature this week, Fiona Reddan looks at whether promised tax cuts and welfare hikes will leave taxpayers better off in the face of raging inflation.

Rising property values are progressively exposing more people to potentially “significant” capital acquisitions tax liabilities, Grant Thornton Ireland has said, and the Government should examine “targeted reform” of the regime to reduce the burden on some taxpayers. Ian Curran has the details.

The age of the exciting smartphone launch is over, but is a new sort of device on its way? asks Hugh Linehan in his media column.

The property developer applying for planning permission to build apartment blocks up to six storeys on the site of the Magdalene laundry in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, have clarified that they intend to erect an “information sign” to serve as a memorial to the site’s former use. Stephen Conneely reports.

Carbon emissions from Dublin Airport are set to surge, after the de facto removal of the 32 million passenger cap. Peter Flanagan has the details.

DCC founder Jim Flavin is doubling down on resistance to the sale of the Irish company ahead of a key shareholder vote later this week, writes Cantillon.

The US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh faces what on paper looks to be a fairly straightforward decision on whether to increase interest rates this week. In practice it will be anything but, writes Cantillon.

In our Q&A, a reader living in Ireland has been left a share of a property in Spain and wonders about the tax implications. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Conor Manning, managing director of Pipelife Ireland says he “once went into Lidl for groceries and came home with a pair of diving fins”. We’ve all been there.