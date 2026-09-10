Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary describes other airlines as ‘high-fare rapists’

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary at the Ryanair AGM on Thursday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said it is “absolutely” appropriate to compare other airlines to “rapists”.

O’Leary made the remarks ahead of his airline’s annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

The billionaire businessman claimed rising air travel prices at other airlines would see passengers switch to Ryanair.

He told reporters at the company’s headquarters in Dublin: “You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair – but you know they’ll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA, and others desperate to get to Ryanair’s low fares because they can’t afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe.”

He later repeated the “high-fare rapists” comments.

Asked whether this was appropriate language, O’Leary told reporters: “Absolutely.”

Challenged on whether it was offensive to victims of rape and sexual assault, O’Leary said he would “happily offend” the airlines mentioned.

Further pressed on whether the language was trivialising rape, he said: “That’s what I call high-fare airlines like Lufthansa, BA, and others.” -PA