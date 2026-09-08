Dispute over failed Irish Rail IT project could end up in court

Indra Sistemas has strongly criticised how the overall project was handled by Irish Rail. Photograph: The Irish Times

Fallout from the delayed information technology (IT) system to manage trains across Irish Rail’s network looks like it could end up in court.

The State-owned train operator is preparing a claim for damages, while Spanish IT multinational Indra Sistemas insists it will robustly defend its contractual rights.

Irish Rail has terminated its contract of six years with Indra for the development of what is known as a traffic management system. In May, the company wrote down by €50 million its investment in a new overall national train control centre, largely due to delays in the introduction of the system.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority are expected to be called again before the Oireachtas to discuss the failed traffic system project.

Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport Michael Murphy (Fine Gael) said the write-down meant the issue could not be permitted to disappear.

Sinn Féin spokesman on transport Pa Daly said: “Concerns about this project have been circulating for years, while costs escalated, deadlines slipped and warning signs mounted. Despite appearing at the Oireachtas [Committee of Public Accounts] committee, serious questions remain for both Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority. How was a project originally expected to cost a fraction of its final value allowed to drift so badly off course?”

Indra, in a statement to The Irish Times, defended its software systems and strongly criticised how the overall project was handled by Irish Rail.

The State-owned train operator, meanwhile, again argued that Indra had failed to deliver a product that was “fit and safe for deployment on our rail network”.

Irish Rail has sought approval from the National Transport Authority to publish what is known as a voluntary ex-ante transparency notice to tell the market that it plans to enter into a deal with another company, Siemens Mobility – without going through a formal competition – to deploy another system called Westcad across its network.

Indra argues that Irish Rail had managed the project in a way that was outside the norms for such a significant railway initiative.

It said that critical knowledge of the unique characteristics and limitations of the Irish Rail network “was neither comprehensively documented nor systematically shared with the project team. Instead, this knowledge resided largely with a limited number of Irish Rail personnel, creating a significant dependency on individual expertise rather than on controlled and accessible engineering documentation.”

Indra said that as a result, it was required “to design the solution without visibility of infrastructure behaviours that materially affected system performance in the operational environment. The absence of documented infrastructure knowledge and the failure to transfer this information to the project represented a fundamental constraint on the design process, introducing avoidable risks, increasing uncertainty and contributing directly to technical challenges that only emerged during later stages of testing and validation.”

Indra maintained that “rather than providing strong internal ownership, continuity and accountability, Irish Rail relied extensively on external consultants to fulfil key project roles. This approach deprived the programme of the institutional knowledge, operational understanding and decision-making consistency that would normally be expected from a customer organisation leading a major railway transformational initiative.

“The situation was further compounded by the fact that the key Irish Rail end users were not actively involved in the project until the fifth year of delivery. Excluding the future operators of the system from the project for such an extended period is highly unusual and contrary to established best practice. Their absence meant that critical operational knowledge, user requirements and practical insights were not available during key phases of design, validation and decision making.”

Indra said that the combination of limited internal ownership, excessive dependence on external consultants and the delayed engagement of operational stakeholders “created significant alignment challenges and materially contributed to inefficiencies, delayed decisions, avoidable rework and the overall difficulties experienced by the programme”.