Middle Eastern investor seeks €15.4m for Kerry retail park

Having paid about €10.5 million in 2024 for Killarney’s Deerpark Retail Park as part of a wider €40 million deal in which it also secured ownership of Donegal’s Letterkenny Retail Park, Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp has instructed agent Cushman & Wakefield to offer the Kerry scheme to the market. The retail park is guiding at a price of €15.4 million (exclusive of VAT), reflecting a net initial yield of 7.83 per cent assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

Developed in 2006, Deerpark Retail Park occupies a high-profile location 1.3km west of Killarney town centre. The scheme extends to a total area of 10,482sq m (112,835sq ft) and is distributed across 13 units with a mix of part-open/ part bulky-use planning permission. The units range in size from 94.6sq m (1,018sq ft) to 1,994.9sq m (21,473sq ft), and comprise a mix of retail warehouse stores along with a complementary neighbourhood centre and 248 car-parking spaces.

The retail warehouse portion of the scheme is occupied by a mix of Irish and international retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Boots, DID Electrical, Maxi Zoo and Mountain Warehouse, while the neighbourhood centre is home to well-known names such as Costa Coffee, Boots, Card Factory and Salon B.

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The first floor of the neighbourhood centre is fully let to Peak Performance Academy, providing additional rental income. The retail park also has a lease agreement with Tesla, which is set to operate eight electric-vehicle charging bays within the car park. Deerpark Retail Park is generating overall rental income of €1,326,458 a year and has a weighted average unexpired lease term of 4.45 years to break options and 6.46 years to expiry. The park is 100 per cent occupied.

Quite apart from its own retail offering, the retail park also provides its customers with direct road access to the adjacent Tesco Extra, Tesco petrol filling station, JYSK and Aldi, all of which are held in separate ownership and not included in this sale.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield says: “Deerpark Retail Park offers investors the opportunity to acquire a fully occupied retail park in one of Ireland’s most resilient and sought-after sectors [retail warehousing] ... the scheme is firmly established as one of Killarney’s premier retail destinations. The asset also offers investors an attractive income profile, supported by opportunities for future rental growth and additional income generation.”